RHP Daniel Wright gave up one run in six innings Friday against the Astros, earning his first career major league win. It came in his seventh major league start, following two with the Reds and four with the Angels after they claimed him off waivers Sept. 4. Wright gave up six hits, struck out five and did not walk a batter. "I don't think it's completely sunk in yet that it's my first win, but it's been a long time coming," Wright said. "It's kind of a weight off my shoulders going into the off season." Wright said the four months between his first start with the Reds on May 24 and Friday's win tested his patience somewhat, but he never lost faith he belonged in the big leagues. "Fake it until you make it," he said. "You always go out there with a little chip on your shoulder and think you're better than the guy in the box. That's how you have to think, or you're going to get pushed around in this game."

CF Mike Trout is nearing a few season milestones. He stole second and third base in the first inning Friday against the Astros, giving him 29 steals for the season. He needs one stolen base and one home run for a 30-30 season. He also is one RBI short of 100. His walk in the first inning was his team-record 114th of the year.

LHP Tyler Skaggs, out since Sept. 9 with a mild strain in his left arm, will start Saturday's game but is expected to pitch no more than four innings.

LHP Tyler Skaggs starts Saturday against the Astros. Skaggs has been out since Sept. 9 with a mild forearm strain, so he's scheduled to make only about 50 pitches. Skaggs returned this season after missing all of 2015 while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was 2-0 with a 1.50 ERA in his last three starts before the injury. In three career starts against Houston, Skaggs is 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA.

RF Kole Calhoun went 0-for-2 with a walk Friday against the Astros, ending his streak of having at least one extra-base hit at five games. During those five games, he was 11-for-18 with five doubles, a triple and a home run. His 33 doubles this season are a career best.

1B/DH Albert Pujols is done for the season, Pujols and Angels manager Mike Scioscia agreeing there is no reason for the 36-year-old slugger to risk further injuring his right foot. Pujols has been bothered by plantar fasciitis in the foot for the past month. Pujols, who started 28 games at first base and 123 at DH, said Friday he wants to play first base more often next season.

1B/DH Albert Pujols will not play in the Angels' final two games this weekend, meaning he will have missed the club's final five games. Pujols has been bothered for the past month with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Pujols does not plan a postseason procedure on the foot, though he did have surgery to repair the same injury on his left foot after the 2013 season. Despite missing the past five games, Pujols has played in 152 games this season, 151 as a starter.