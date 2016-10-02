FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
October 2, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DH Mike Trout fell to sixth place in the American League's batting race Saturday night. Trout went 0-for-3, struck out once and was hit by a pitch in a 3-0 loss to the Houston Astros. Trout is batting .314 but still leads the major leagues with a .439 on-base percentage.

LHP Tyler Skaggs made his first start in three weeks Saturday night. Skaggs threw 45 pitches in only 1 2/3 innings while allowing one run, two hits and two walks in a 3-0 loss to the Houston Astros. The left-hander experienced a strained left forearm after pitching Sept. 9 against the Texas Rangers. A similar strain resulted in Tommy John surgery in 2014. But Skaggs threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Tuesday and felt no pain.

RF Kole Calhoun extended his career-high total in doubles Saturday night. Calhoun doubled off the right-field wall in the sixth inning for his 34th of the season and his only hit in a 3-0 loss to the Houston Astros. Despite finishing 1-for-4, Calhoun has 12 hits in his past 24 at-bats. Among those 12 hits are eight for extra bases. Calhoun has an extra-base hit in six of his past seven games.

3B Yunel Escobar returned to the starting lineup and went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in a 3-0 loss to the Houston Astros. Escobar missed the past two games because of a sore right shoulder. Escobar fell to ninth in the American League's batting race with a .305 average.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin takes the ball in Sunday's season finale against the Houston Astros. Chacin enters the game with 137 innings pitched, 33 appearances and 21 starts -- his most in each category since 2013. The 28-year-old right-hander seeks his first decision since Aug. 27, when he beat the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

