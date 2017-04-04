FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#Intel
April 5, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 5 months ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout, the American League's reigning MVP, went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double on Monday night in a 4-2 loss to Oakland. Trout homered off A's RHP Kendall Graveman in the third inning. "Put a good swing on it," Trout said of his homer. "Couple good at-bats tonight. You get into the season, you get so anxious, you want to do so good. Keeping it simple helps you calm yourself. Once I got in the box the first at-bat, I just tried to calm myself down." Trout hit 29 home runs last season.

C Martin Maldonado went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in his Angels debut. Maldonado, known most for his strong arm and catching skills, came to the Angels along with RHP Drew Gagnon from Milwaukee in a trade for C Jett Bandy on Dec. 13.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (0-1) gave up three runs on seven hits over 5 2/3 innings in a 4-2 loss to the Oakland A's on Monday night. Nolasco, who made his fourth career Opening Day start and first with the Angels, struck out four and walked two. He gave up solo home runs to LF Khris Davis and C Stephen Vogt. "I just made a couple of mistakes there to Vogt and Davis, kind of cost us the game," Nolasco said. "But I felt good. Thought I was down in the zone for the most part and making pitches I needed to make. The two pitches I hung there were the difference in the game."

1B Luis Valbuena opened the season on the disabled list and is still weeks away from being ready to play. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Monday, "Making progress. He's starting to swing off a tee, but not the type of running you'd need to see to be able to estimate when he'd be able to come back. Valbuena signed a two-year, $15 million free agent contract on Jan. 24. He hit .260 with 13 home runs in 90 games last season for Houston. He did not travel with the team to Oakland.

