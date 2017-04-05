FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2017 / 3:57 PM / 5 months ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mike Trout set a franchise record on Monday, becoming the first Angel to make five Opening Day starts in center field. Trout tied another team record with his home run in the game, joining Joe Rudi and Tim Salmon with three Opening Day long balls. Trout is 2-for-6 through the season's first two games.

RHP Cam Bedrosian earned his first career save Tuesday at Oakland. He retired the side in order in the ninth, striking out one, to seal the Angels' 7-6 win.

2B Danny Espinosa hit his first home run for his new team, a dramatic two-out, three-run shot in the ninth inning that gave the Angels a 7-6 win over the A's on Tuesday. He hit an 0-2 pitch from RHP Ryan Dull. "The slider was left a little out over the plate, and I got good barrel to it," said Espinosa, who enjoyed a Gatorade shower from his teammates during a postgame interview. "To come through for the team is the best feeling."

RHP Matt Shoemaker made his first start since Sept. 4, 2016, when a line drive struck him in on the right side of his head, fracturing his skull, requiring surgery and ending his season. Against the Athletics on Tuesday, he hurled five innings, giving up two runs on four hits while striking out four. With a visible scar on his head from last year's injury, Shoemaker talked about a ball hit in his direction Tuesday that gave him a jolt. "I reacted to it, a little jump, but that's normal," said Shoemaker, who expressed appreciation for his teammates for encouraging him in his first start back.

