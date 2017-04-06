C Carlos Perez will make his first start Thursday in the series finale against Oakland, manager Mike Scioscia said. Last year, he hit .209 with five home runs and 31 RBIs in 87 games with the Angels. C Martin Maldonado started the first three games this season.

RHP Garrett Richards left the game in the fifth inning with right biceps cramping. Richards allowed no runs on three hits over 4 2/3 innings against Oakland. He left with two outs and runners on first and third with a 0-1 count on RF Matt Joyce. He threw 76 pitches. "Well, I think with any pitcher when they have to come out of the game there's a certain amount of concern," manager Mike Scioscia said. "Right now it looks like a cramp in his biceps, not related at all to what he was feeling last year when obviously it was an issue with his elbow. So we're going to take it one step at a time and as of right now hopefully he'll make his next start."

RF Kole Calhoun went 3-for-5 and scored in a 5-0 win against the A's. Calhoun had his 20th career multi-hit game against Oakland. Calhoun is batting .455 with five hits in 11 at-bats this season.

SS Andrelton Simmons went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a 5-0 victory against Oakland. Simmons has hits in eight straight games vs. Oakland, dating to Sept. 27, 2016. He's batting .400 (10-for-25) with five RBI against the A's during that span.