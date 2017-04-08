RHP Garrett Richards was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday after being diagnosed with a strained right biceps. He left his start Wednesday against Oakland after 4 2/3 scoreless innings after feeling arm "cramping." An MRI on Friday revealed no issues with his right elbow, which was deemed healed with stem cell therapy last year after he suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament. "It's the best thing we could have hoped for," Richards said. He is eligible to be activated April 16.

RHP Mike Morin was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday to replace RHP Garrett Richards (strained biceps) on the active roster. Morin was 2-2 with a 4.37 ERA in 60 games last season and will serve as a middle-innings reliever.

DH Albert Pujols went 0-for-4 on Friday in the Angels' home opener. He is now hitting .050 (1-for-20) this season. Pujols is not typically a fast starter. His .288 career average in April is the lowest of any month throughout his career.

RHP Ricky Nolasco will start Saturday against the Mariners. Nolasco was the Angels' Opening Day starter, getting the loss after giving up three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings against Oakland. He is 1-4 with a 4.60 ERA in five career starts vs. Seattle.

RHP Jesse Chavez gave up one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings Friday against Seattle, getting the win in his Angels debut. Chavez had not started a major league game since Sept. 11, 2015, while a member of the Oakland A's. He pitched in 60 games last season out of the bullpen for the Blue Jays and Dodgers. He shut out the Mariners for five innings before allowing a two-out RBI single to Mariners DH Nelson Cruz in the sixth. "It means a lot," Chavez said of getting a chance to return to a starting role. "Showing the faith that they put in me and then it was up to me to do my job and do what they wanted, just answer each call. There was a lot of competition in spring training and there still is throughout the year. And it's my job to keep that trust."