CF Mike Trout hit his second home run of the season Saturday night to give the Angels a 5-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners. One out after 3B Yunel Escobar singled in the bottom of the seventh inning, Trout drove an 89 mph fastball from RHP Evan Scribner over the center-field fence to break a 3-3 tie. Trout also engaged RHP Felix Hernandez in a 14-pitch at-bat in the first before striking out, and finished 1-for-4 while striking out twice.

RHP Cam Bedrosian struck out the final four batters he faced to earn his second save Saturday night. Bedrosian entered Saturday night's game against the Seattle Mariners with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. The right-hander allowed 2B Robinson Cano to hit a single and DH Nelson Cruz to hit a sacrifice fly, then struck out 3B Kyle Seager to end the inning. Bedrosian preserved the 5-4 win by striking out 1B Danny Valencia, CF Leonys Martin and C Mike Zunino.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will seek his first victory Sunday against the Seattle Mariners. In his first start Tuesday night, Shoemaker allowed two runs -- both homers -- four hits and three walks while striking out four and throwing 99 pitches in five innings against the Oakland Athletics. Shoemaker is wearing a carbon-fiber cap insert after a batted hall travelling at 105 mph hit the right side of his head Sept. 4, causing a fractured skull and cranial bleeding.

DH Albert Pujols tied Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. for 14th place in career doubles. Pujols dumped his 603rd double down the left-field line to start the bottom of the second inning in Saturday night's 5-4 win over to the Seattle Mariners. The extra-base hit was Pujols' first this season. Pujols finished 3-for-4 and scored a run.

3B Yunel Escobar hit his first home run of the season Saturday night. Escobar began the bottom of the fifth inning by lining RHP Felix Hernandez's 91 mph fastball over the center-field fence. Escobar added a double to finish 3-for-4 with three runs scored in a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. The Cuban infielder recorded successive three-hit games for the seventh time in his career.