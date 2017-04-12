RHP Cam Bedrosian is securing his hold on the closer's spot as he continues to impress. He's 2-for-2 in save opportunities this season, and earned the victory Tuesday against the Rangers when he threw a scoreless 10th inning. He has allowed just three baserunners in 3 2/3 innings this season.

LHP Tyler Skaggs gave up five runs on eight hits and two walks in five-plus innings Tuesday against the Rangers, but he managed to avoid his second straight loss because of the Angels' comeback in the ninth and 10th innings. Skaggs gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings in his first start of the season.

SS Andrelton Simmons went 0-for-4 with a walk Tuesday against the Rangers, ending his hitting streak to start the season at seven games. He hit .400 (10-for-25) during the streak.

RHP Jesse Chavez will start Wednesday against the Rangers. Chavez is coming off a victory in his first start of the season, after he gave up one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings against Seattle. He is 2-3 with a 5.50 ERA in 16 career games against Texas, including three starts. But in those three starts, he is 2-1 with a 4.00 ERA.

3B Yunel Escobar had three more hits in the Angels' 6-5 win over Texas on Tuesday and is now hitting .455 (15-for-33). He leads the Angels in runs, hits and total bases (tied with Mike Trout).