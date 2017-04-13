RHP Daniel Wright was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Wednesday to take the spot on the roster of injured RHP Andrew Bailey. In his only outing this season at Salt Lake, Wright was the starting and losing pitcher after being tagged for 10 runs (nine earned) and nine hits in 3 1/3 innings. He isn't expected to start for the Angels, but likely will be a long man out of the bullpen.

RHP Ricky Nolasco will start Thursday's game against the Rangers. He'll be looking for his first win after getting a loss and a no-decision in his first two starts. He is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in two career starts against Texas, the lone win coming last season when he was a member of the Minnesota Twins.

RHP Jesse Chavez got the loss Wednesday against the Rangers after giving up five runs on five hits and two walks in 4 1/3 innings. Chavez won his first start of the season, holding the Mariners to one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings, but he was unable to match that performance. "Jesse got into some bad counts and was just missing with some pitches," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He just wasn't as effective as was in his other outing, hitting the zone and expanding. He had a little trouble doing that. After the two home runs early (Mike Napoli and Elvis Andrus in the second inning) he settled in. But going into the fifth, the leadoff walk hurt, he was missing spots and those guys got some pretty good looks at him."

RHP Andrew Bailey was placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday because of an inflamed right shoulder. Bailey, a candidate for the closer's spot in spring training, was off to a good start, throwing a perfect inning in three appearances and earning two victories.