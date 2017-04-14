LHP J.C. Ramirez will start Friday against Kansas City. Ramirez is leaving his role in the bullpen to take the spot in the rotation vacated by injured RHP Garrett Richards. Ramirez, in his fourth season, has pitched in 111 games -- but none as a starter. He did, however, get four starts during spring training last month, going 0-1 with a 6.46 ERA. He gave up 11 runs and 17 hits in 15 1/3 innings while striking out 18 and walking three. He is 0-0 with a 2.45 ERA in four career appearances against the Royals.

2B Danny Espinosa is hitting just .229, but he leads the team with 12 RBIs and is tied with CF Mike Trout for the team lead with three homers. All three of his homers, including his three-run blast Thursday against the Rangers, have come in the ninth inning. No other player in the majors has more than one ninth-inning homer.

RHP Ricky Nolasco gave up five runs on eight hits in five innings, getting the loss in the Rangers' 8-3 win Thursday. He struggled most of the afternoon, needing 97 pitches to get through the five innings. However, he was able to strike out seven without walking a batter. "He just didn't have the same crisp command that we know he has when he's really on," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He gave a lot of counts away and had trouble getting the ball into the zones he wanted to, and some of the mistakes he made were hit pretty hard. He's got to get back to basics, and he will. It just was a day he didn't have that good command like he usually does."

3B Yunel Escobar leads the American League with 15 hits, which is unusual because April typically has been his worst month of the season throughout his career. His .258 average, .322 on-base percentage and .693 OPS in April are low marks since he reached the majors in 2007. His best month has been July, during which he has hit .304 with a .415 slugging percentage and .777 OPS.