CF Mike Trout stroked a run-producing single in the first inning on Friday night, extending his on-base streak to 17 games, dating to Sept. 26. Trout is a career .345/.463/.622 hitter against the Royals with nine home runs and 24 RBIs in 33 games. That is his highest average against any opponent.

RHP J.C. Ramirez lasted five innings in his first career major league start after 111 career relief appearances. Ramirez will likely remain in the rotation. "If nothing changes, we're anticipating that, and the way he came back the last couple of innings, hopefully he can grow with it," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "As of right now, we have him on the board and we'll see where he is."

RHP Matt Shoemaker, who starts Saturday, has had problems against the Royals. He is 0-3 with an 11.34 ERA in four career regular-season starts.

1B Jefry Marte started his fifth game at first base with the Royals starting a left-hander. He went hitless in three at-bats and is hitting .211. Look for C.J. Cron to be back at first base Saturday.