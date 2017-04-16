CF Mike Trout was the designated hitter for the first time as Angels manager Mike Scioscia wanted to give the superstar a half day off. "We're in a stretch where we're playing 20 in a row and we're off then 17 in a row," Scioscia said. "We're playing something like 37 out of 38, so we're going to need to start to get guys a little break here or there. And we're going to use our bench. We've got a little deeper bench this year, as we've talked about. Any time we get a chance to get Mike at DH, we're going to take advantage of it."

LHP Tyler Skaggs will start the series finale Sunday. In his only career start against the Royals, Skaggs allowed three hits and walked one over seven scoreless innings last July 26. It was his first start after coming back from Tommy John surgery.

RHP Garrett Richards underwent a spinal MRI, which ruled out cervical disk damage or brachial nerve issues. Richards went on the disabled list with lack of biceps strength after one start. Richards made only six starts last season after suffering a right elbow injury. He opted to receive stem-cell injections instead of undergoing ligament replacement surgery.

DH-1B Albert Pujols played first base for the first time this year, including spring training. It was his first start at first since Aug. 10. "I think Albert's ready for it," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's been working out on the defensive side all spring and feels good."