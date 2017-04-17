OF Craig Gentry and 3B Manny Machado used borrowed Mancini bats to hit two-run homers Sunday. "They used the same model (Louisville Slugger C243)," Mancini said. "It wasn't the same bat I used, they used one of my extra bats. It was pretty fun and pretty cool that they both hit home runs. I might need an extra shipment here soon." Said manager Buck Showalter: "He's definitely earned respect of some of the veteran players by the way he's handled success and knows it can work both ways. He's just grinding through the competition and trying to prove he belongs."

LHP Tyler Skaggs tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits, walking two and striking out nine, which matched his career high. Three of the hits and both walks were in the first three innings, but Skaggs held the Royals hitless in five at-bats with runners in scoring position. "He settled in, kept leadoff hitters off base and used all his pitches, mixed all his pitches in," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He had a good breaking ball, a lot of life on his fastball, mixed his changeups in. Pitched a strong seven innings."

1B C.J. Cron returned to the Angels lineup. He had not started since Wednesday. "Cronie missed a couple of games just with matchups, but he'll be back at first base today," manager Mike Scioscia said. Cron went 1-for-3 with a double, the Angels' only extra-base hit of the series at Kansas City.

SS Andrelton Simmons was not in the lineup for the first time this season. "Just a day off for him," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "We're playing a streak now of 36 out of 37 days and 20 in a row, so we're going to try to just manage it a little bit. He's healthy. Just a day off." Cliff Pennington made his first start this year at shortstop.

RHP Jered Weaver (0-1, 4.91 ERA) faces the Braves for the first time as the Padres conclude their four-game series at Atlanta on Monday. Weaver, who signed with San Diego as a free agent over the winter, faced all of the possible opponents during his 11 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. He has allowed two homers in each of his first two starts for the Padres, but gave up just one other hit in a no-decision at Colorado last Tuesday.

RHP Jesse Chavez will draw the starting assignment Monday for the series opener at Houston. He is 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA in 21 career outings, including five starts, against the Astros. "Any lineup in baseball can be pitched to, but Houston presents some challenges because they have good balance and really some very, very good young hitters and veteran hitters," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "I think for Jesse to be effective, you have to hit your spots and you have to hit them consistently. And we're confident he will."

