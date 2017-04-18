CF Mike Trout finished 2-for-3 with a walk Monday, reaching base safely in his first three plate appearances before striking out against Astros RHP Chris Devenski in the seventh inning. On Sunday, Trout had his string of reaching base safely snapped at 18 consecutive games, a stretch that dated back to last season. Trout recorded a pair of singles after eight of his previous 14 hits this season went for extra bases.

DH Albert Pujols was given the day off Modnay, his first this season. Manager Mike Scioscia plans to periodically get Pujols, batting .200 with one home run and eight RBIs, "off his feet." Pujols started the season 1-for-20 but had gone 9-for-30 since.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit allowed one run on two hits in the eighth inning Monday at Houston, marking his second consecutive outing in which he surrendered a run. Petit allowed one run on two hits and two walks over two innings against Texas on April 12 after opening the season with four scoreless innings across three appearances.

RHP Jesse Chavez tossed his first quality start with the Angels, logging seven innings for the first time since Aug. 19, 2015, when he worked eight innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Chavez has worked seven innings in each of his past two starts against the Astros. With his two-run outing Monday, he lowered his career ERA against Houston to 2.86 in 22 games (six starts).