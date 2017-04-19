RHP Cam Bedrosian recorded the Angels' first six-out save since RHP Joe Smith did so on May 4, 2016 at Milwaukee. Bedrosian inherited a runner in the eighth inning before inducing an inning-ending double play off the bat of Astros DH Carlos Beltran. In the ninth inning, Bedrosian worked around a pair of baserunners, stranding Brian McCann and Yuli Gurriel in scoring position.

DH Albert Pujols hit his 54th career home against the Astros and his 29th at Minute Maid Park. His 54 homers against Houston are the most all-time while his 29 homers at Minute Maid Park are the most by a visiting player at the venue. Pujols also tied Al Simmons for 19th on the career RBIs list with 1,827.

RHP Huston Street was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Street opened the season on the 10-day DL with a lat strain but could not maintain his rehab progression due to a mild shoulder impingement, according to published reports.

RHP Ricky Nolasco tossed his second quality start of the season and second in three appearances. In 10 career appearances against the Astros (nine starts), Nolasco is 7-1 with a 3.75 ERA. Over his last six starts against Houston, he is 5-0 with a 1.84 ERA.