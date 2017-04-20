FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
April 20, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 4 months ago

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP JC Ramirez made his second start in 113 appearances. Ramirez set career highs for innings pitched (5.1), strikeouts (9) and pitches thrown (83).

2B Danny Espinosa hit two doubles, both to lead off innings. They were Espinosa's first doubles of the season. This marked the first multi-double game for Espinosa since Aug. 18, 2015, at Colorado when he was a member of the Washington Nationals.

LHP Jose Alvarez has not allowed a run in seven of his eight outings this season. Alvarez came in during the sixth inning, getting C Brian McCann to fly out to left field. McCann was the only batter Alvarez faced in his 1/3 inning of relief.

3B Yunel Escobar registered two hits on Wednesday. It was the seventh multi-hit game for Escobar, which leads all Angels hitters. Escobar also drove in the lone run for the Angels, putting him seven RBIs away from 500.

