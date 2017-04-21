CF Mike Trout clubbed his fourth home run leading off the ninth inning. It was his 172nd career homer, which is one shy of matching Vladimir Guerrero for fifth on the franchise career list. Ten of his 20 hits this season have gone for extra bases, including five doubles and a triple. Trout is slugging .650.

RHP Matt Shoemaker fell to 0-3 at Minute Maid Park despite making a quality start. Shoemaker allowed two runs on three hits and two walks, with seven strikeouts, over seven innings. He lowered his career ERA in Houston to 3.16 over six appearances (four starts).

RF Kole Calhoun finished 1-for-3 with a single in the sixth inning that snapped a career-worst 0-for-20 skid. Calhoun had been 0-for-9 in the series and 0-for-18 on the trip through Kansas City and Houston. He reached base in his first plate appearance after being hit by a pitch.

3B Luis Valbuena continues to ramp up activities as he rehabs the right hamstring strain that landed him on the 10-day disabled list on April 1 (retroactive to March 30). Valbuena, who signed with the Angels after spending the previous two seasons in Houston, has begun agility drills but hasn't started running the bases.