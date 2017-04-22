LHP Tyler Skaggs will start against the Blue Jays on Saturday. He is winless on the season, but is coming off his best start so far when he shut out Kansas City last Sunday on four hits over seven innings while striking out nine. Skaggs is 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in three career starts vs. Toronto.

2B Danny Espinosa trails only DH Albert Pujols (14) and CF Mike Trout (13) for the Angels' team lead in RBIs (12), but he leads the American League with 27 strikeouts, while drawing only three walks. It puts him on a pace for 243 strikeouts, which would be a major league record. (The current record is 223, held by Mark Reynolds, set in 2009 while with Arizona). Espinosa struck out 174 times last year, and led the National League in strikeouts with 189 in 2012 while with Washington.

RHP Alex Meyer lasted just 3 2/3 innings Friday against the Blue Jays, giving up two runs on two hits and four walks. Meyer walked two in the third inning, and both came around to score. After he walked two more batters with two out in the fourth, Angels manager Mike Scioscia came out with the hook. "He just lost his release point a little bit," Scioscia said. "Alex is a big kid (6-foot-9) and he's got a lot of moving parts, and when it's on you can see his stuff is electric. But he got a little bit out of sync."

OF Cory Rasmus will resume a rehab assignment with Double-A Montgomery on Saturday as he recovers from hip surgery. He had played one game with Single-A Charlotte but hurt himself in an outfield collision and hadn't played since.

RHP Mike Morin was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday because of tightness in his neck. Morin, once one of the club's primary set-up men, has struggled this season. In four games, he has an ERA of 8.10 while opposing batters are hitting .320 against him.