DH Albert Pujols had a single and is hitting .208 for the season, and his on-base percentage and slugging is also a substandard low. But he was around the Angels rallies all game, and had a key hit in all four of the Angels last four wins.

RHP Huston Street is on the 60-day disabled list and hasn't started a throwing program yet, but the closer said he will begin throwing next week and hopes to be able to return to bullpen to June.

3B Luis Valbuena, who was expected to help the Angels' offense after being acquired in the offseason, has yet to play a game because of a hamstring injury but is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week.