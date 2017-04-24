RHP Daniel Wright, who made one relief appearance early in the season, worked five strong innings Sunday in his first start of 2017. He allowed three hits and two walks with three strikeouts, and helped himself by picking two runners off, one to end the third and the second to get the first out of the fourth.

2B Danny Espinosa did not start for the first time this season on Sunday. He has three home runs and 12 RBIs, but is hitting .161 and has struck out 28 times in 68 at-bats.

DH Albert Pujols had three hits Sunday and raised his season batting average to .237. His on-base percentage (.284) and slugging (.355) are also substandard. But he was around the Angels' rallies all game, and had a key hit in all of the Angels' last four wins. His ninth-inning double moved him into a tie for 12th on the all-time list

3B Luis Valbuena, who was expected to help the Angels' offense after being acquired in the offseason, has yet to play a game with a hamstring injury but is expected to begin a rehab assignment next week.