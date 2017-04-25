RHP Daniel Wright was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday to make room on the roster for RHP David Hernandez, who was acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Braves. Wright (0-0, 3.00 ERA) has already had two stints with the major league club this season, pitching in two games, including a start in Sunday's game against Toronto, when he threw five scoreless innings.

RHP JC Ramirez will start Tuesday against the Oakland A's. It will be Ramirez's third start of the season after joining the rotation following an injury to RHP Garrett Richards. Ramirez still does not have a win as a starter, though he had a career-high nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings of his most recent outing. He is 2-1 with a 4.76 ERA in nine appearances, all in relief, against Oakland in his career.

RHP Jesse Chavez gave up one run on four hits and four walks in six innings, earning the victory in a 2-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. Chavez pitched against the Jays earlier in the series, coming into Friday's game in the 13th inning after the Angels used all of their relievers. Chavez gave up a three-run homer to Jose Bautista in an 8-7 loss, but he was able to make amends on Monday. "There were a couple mistakes I made the other night that made that inning elongate," said Chavez, who gave up only a solo homer to Russell Martin on Monday. "I took my memory bank and just reminded myself of not letting the same thing happen again."

RHP David Hernandez was acquired by the Angels in a trade with the Atlanta Braves on Monday for a player to be named or cash considerations. Hernandez was placed on the major league roster, and he got two outs in the eighth inning of Los Angeles' 2-1 win over Toronto on Monday night. In seven games with Triple-A Gwinnett this season, Hernandez had a 1.12 ERA with four saves in eight innings pitched. He issued two walks and while striking out nine.