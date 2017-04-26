RHP JC Ramirez threw seven scoreless innings Tuesday against the Oakland A's but got a no-decision. Ramirez gave up just two hits, one of which was a bunt single, and two walks while striking out seven. No Oakland baserunner even got as far as second base during Ramirez's seven innings. Ramirez, who was making his third start, said he is starting to become accustomed to a starting role. "There is a big difference," Ramirez said of starting and relieving. "Starting games I got in trouble going through the lineup the second and third time. Now, I'm not saying it's easy, but I'm getting used to it. I'm getting comfortable doing it. Instead of pitching them the way I did the first time, I just go backwards, I just play with them. And (catcher Martin) Maldonado helped me a lot."

RHP Blake Parker threw a scoreless inning of relief Tuesday against Oakland, his team-leading 11th appearance of the season. He struck out two in the inning, increasing his season total to 17 in 10 1/3 innings. The 17 strikeouts are the most among Angels relievers, but shouldn't come as a surprise. Parker finished spring training with a streak of recording 17 consecutive outs via strikeout.

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start against the A's on Wednesday. Shoemaker is coming off his best start of the season last Thursday when he held Houston to two earned runs in seven innings. However, he got a no-decision and is still winless on the season. He is 4-2 with a 3.49 ERA in 11 career games (10 starts) against Oakland.

RF Kole Calhoun went 1-for-5 with the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 11th inning Tuesday against Oakland, giving the Angels hope that he will emerge from what's been a season-long slump. He was hitting .316 on April 13, but in the 10 games that followed, he hit .111 (4 for 36) with no extra-base hits and one RBI. He was hitless in his first four at-bats Tuesday before coming up with the game-winner, but Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Calhoun's numbers don't tell the whole story. "Kole's been hitting the ball better than some of the numbers show, he's been hitting the ball hard for a couple weeks now with not a lot to show for it," Scioscia said. "But it's a big hit and hopefully we'll see Kole have some more hits start falling in."