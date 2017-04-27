C Carlos Perez was sent down to Triple-A Salt Lake City to make room for Juan Graterol, who was obtained from Milwaukee. Perez went 7-for-16 in his first four games with the Bees. Gaterol has played in five games since being acquired, with one start and one hit.

RHP JC Ramirez has earned himself a spot in the rotation with his start Tuesday. He allowed just two hits and two walks in seven shutout innings. The 28-year-old added a curve in the offseason to go with a sharp slider and fastball that tops out at 98 mph. He has extended his pitches in his three starts, from 75 to 82 to 92. "He threw the ball as good as anyone in the big leagues," C Martin Maldonado said. "He made pitches and executed. He threw every pitch for strikes."

RF Kole Calhoun is hitting .238 on the season with just four extra-base hits, but manager Mike Scioscia isn't disappointed with his right fielder, especially after his game-winning single in extra innings Tuesday and three hits Wednesday. "He's hitting the ball better than those numbers are showing," Scioscia said.

RHP Bud Norris earned his third save in a week Wednesday with a 1-2-3 ninth, the first three of his career, and has earned the closer spot for the time being, at least until Cam Bedrosian comes off the disabled list with his groin injury. Norris has started 185 games in his career since 2009 and didn't start throwing from the bullpen until 2015. "The closer stuff is there," manager Mike Scioscia said. "It's a new area for him, just being in the bullpen, let alone being used to the end."