CF Mike Trout went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored Thursday against Oakland, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. During the streak, he's hitting .372 (16 for 43). Overall this season, Trout has reached base in 23 of the club's 24 games.

LHP Tyler Skaggs will start Friday against Texas. He earned his only victory of the season so far in his last start, giving up two runs in seven innings against Toronto. Skaggs is 2-1 with a 6.20 ERA in five career starts against the Rangers.

INF Cliff Pennington got his fourth start of the season Thursday against Oakland, taking Danny Espinosa's spot at second base. Pennington has started three games at second and one at shortstop, with the Angels losing the game in Pennington's first three starts before winning Thursday's game against the A's, 2-1. Pennington is hitting .176 (3 for 17) overall in 10 games, including .182 (2 for 11) in his four starts.

RHP Ricky Nolasco gave up one run on three hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings to earn the victory in the Angels' 2-1 win over Oakland on Thursday. It was Nolasco's second win in a row. The only run against him came on Yonder Alonso's RBI single in the fourth inning. "First and foremost, I think the work in between (starts) showed up," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "And I think he battled. He had a good gameplan and made his pitches. Some counts got away from him but he got some big outs."

3B Yunel Escobar went 1-for-4 Thursday against Oakland, but his double in his final at-bat of the night ended his hitless streak at 22 consecutive at-bats. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said despite Escobar's recent struggles, there are no plans to move him out of the leadoff spot. Escobar, who is hitting .237, ranked ninth in the American League last year with a .306 average.

INF Luis Valbuena, out all season with a strained right hamstring, is expected to be activated next Tuesday when the club is in Seattle. Valbuena signed with the Angels as a free agent this past offseason after playing the previous with the Astros.