OF Mike Trout came into Friday's game batting .337, good for fifth in the American League. With three hits against the Rangers, the 25-year-old pushed his average to .355. His sixth-inning homer boosted his season total to seven, two behind AL leader Aaron Judge of the Yankees.

P Tyler Skaggs had his best outing of the year after carrying a 1-4 record and a 4.44 ERA into Friday's game. Skaggs scattered four hits through five innings while allowing one earned run and striking out four.

DH Albert Pujols notched RBIs Nos. 1,836, 1,837 and 1,388 with his three-run homer in the top of the eighth inning on Friday night, moving the 17-year veteran past Rafael Palmeiro and Ken Griffey Jr. and alone into 15th in career RBIs. Pujols is one RBI behind Ted Williams for 14th all time.

3B Yunel Escobar gave the Angels a 1-0 lead on the first pitch of the game with a 438-foot home run to left center field off Rangers starting pitcher Nick Martinez. It was Escobar's second homer of the season, driving in his seventh run of the year, and the ninth leadoff home run of his career. It was his first-ever homer at Globe Life Park, where he sports a .321 career batting average, his highest at an opposing team's park with 30 or more games played.