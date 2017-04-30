RHP Daniel Wright was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. Wright had a 3.00 ERA in two appearances for the Angels this season and was 1-1 with a 10.80 ERA in two starts for Salt Lake.

OF Mike Trout extended his hitting streak to 13 with his RBI double off Yu Darvish in the fourth inning on Saturday. The 13-game hitting streak matches the second longest of Trout's career. He had a 15-game streak in 2013. Trout has now reached safely in 25 of 26 games this season. His hitting streak is tied for the second longest in the American League this season.

RHP Jose Valdez had his contract purchased from Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday. Valdez pitched in 25 games for the Angels in 2016, posting a 4.24 ERA. In nine appearances with Salt Lake this year, he had a 4.91 ERA and one save. Valdez pitched the seventh inning Saturday, giving up two runs.

LHP Tyler Skaggs was put on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a strained right oblique. He left Friday night's game after five innings. Skaggs is 1-1 with a 3.99 ERA in five starts this season.

1B C.J. Cron was put on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a left foot contusion. Cron exited the game Friday after fouling a ball off the foot. "I think it's just a bruise," Cron said. "It's unfortunate." Cron is batting .233 this season.

OF Kole Calhoun collected the first hit of the game for the Angels with his leadoff single in the fourth inning on Saturday. Calhoun is now 6-for-16 in his lifetime against Rangers starter Yu Darvish.

RHP Jesse Chavez has pitched at least five innings in all but one start this season. The four earned runs he allowed Saturday were the most he has given up since April 12, when he allowed five. That also came against the Rangers. He has allowed nine earned runs in 10 1/3 innings against Texas this year and three earned runs in his other 18 2/3 innings.