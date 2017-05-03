CF Mike Trout doubled in the fifth inning Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to 15 games, matching his career high set in 2013. During the streak, he is batting .411 (23-for-56) with six doubles, a triple, four homers and eight RBIs along with 10 walks, three stolen bases and 14 runs.

RHP Jose Valdez was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, clearing a spot on the Angels' roster for the return of INF Luis Valbuena from the disabled list. Valdez allowed two runs in one inning during his lone appearance for Los Angeles this season, on Saturday at Texas.

RHP Matt Shoemaker started for the Angels on Tuesday night in his first appearance at Safeco Field since sustaining a season-ending skull fracture when he was hit in the head by a 105 mph liner off the bat of Kyle Seager on Sept. 4. He allowed three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings but also walked four. Shoemaker said once the game started, he didn't think about the line drive. "Honestly, no. Maybe before today, or before going out there and warming up, it was like, I haven't been here since then," he said. "But that was really the extent of it, which was good. Once I started my routine, getting warmed up for the game, getting ready, it wasn't even a thought, which was great."

DH Albert Pujols was 3-for-5 Tuesday night, including a pair of doubles -- the 606th and 607th of his career -- moving him past Paul Molitor for 12th on the all-time list. Hank Aaron is next ahead with 624 doubles. His 11th-inning RBI double gave him 1,840 career RBIs, moving him one ahead of Ted Williams for 14th all-time. Carl Yastrzemski had 1,844.

INF Luis Valbuena, activated earlier in the day from the disabled list after missing the first 27 games due to a right hamstring strain, pinch-hit in the sixth inning in his Angels debut and fouled out to third. He then remained in the game at first base and eventually drew a key walk in the decisive 11th inning. Valbuena, who batted .260 last season with Houston, hit .348 (8-for-23) with three doubles in a six-game rehab stint with Class A Inland Empire.