RHP Brooks Pounders was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake to make room for RHP Alex Meyer, who started Thursday's game. Pounders was called up from Salt Lake on April 23 and was 1-0 with a 9.82 ERA in four games out of the bullpen.

OF Mike Trout was not in the starting lineup Thursday against the Mariners. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Trout is dealing with a tight hamstring, but would have been in the lineup if the game was a playoff game. It's the first game this season Trout has not been in the starting lineup -- he had started 28 in center field and one as the DH. "We're on a stretch where it's going to be 42 (games) out of 44 (days), so we want to make sure these guys at least get a chance to recover where they can," Scioscia told MLB.com. Cameron Maybin started in Trout's place in center field and DH Albert Pujols took Trout's No. 3 spot in the batting order.

RHP Alex Meyer was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake Thursday to make the start against the Mariners. Meyer, who took the spot in the rotation of LHP Tyler Skaggs (oblique strain), gave up six runs on eight hits and three walks in four innings. In his only other start with the Angels this season, Meyer lasted only 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on two hits and four walks. "He showed flashes of why we're excited about him," Angels manager Mike Scioscia told the Orange County Register. "Unfortunately, he just couldn't command counts enough and put some guys away to be more effective."

RHP Jesse Chavez will start Friday against the Astros. He pitched well against the Astros on April 17 even though he got the loss, giving up two runs (one earned) in seven innings. Chavez has lasted at least six innings in each of his past three starts, after failing to go six innings in his first two starts. He is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA in 22 games (six starts) against Houston in his career.