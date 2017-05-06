RHP Daniel Wright was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday to make room on the roster for RHP Keynan Middleton. Wright has spent the season back and forth between Salt Lake and the Angels, being called up three times and sent back down three times. Wright pitched four innings of long relief against the Mariners and Thursday, so the Angels need bullpen reinforcements with Wright unavailable Friday.

RHP JC Ramirez will start Saturday against the Astros. He began the season in the bullpen but was moved to the starting rotation after an injury to RHP Garrett Richards. Ramirez has improved as he has gotten used to a starting role - he has a 2.55 ERA over his last three starts. He is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in 12 career games (one start) against Houston. The one start was his first start of the season on April 19 against the Astros, when he gave up three runs in 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine.

RF Kole Calhoun was not in the starting lineup Friday against the Astros, with LHP Dallas Keuchel posing a difficult challenge for the left-handed hitting Calhoun. Calhoun has become the Angels' regular right fielder, including facing lefties, but he has struggled against them this season, batting .129 (4-for-31) with a .182 on-base percentage. OF Cameron Maybin moved from left field to right field to take Calhoun's spot, and OF Ben Revere started in left. Calhoun, though, came up with a big hit in the ninth inning as a pinch hitter. Down 6-5 with two outs in the ninth, Calhoun's RBI single tied the game at 6-6 before the Angels lost in 10 innings, 7-6.

RHP Keynan Middleton was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Friday. He is 0-0 with a 2.84 ERA and two saves in 10 games with Salt Lake this season, and has not allowed a run in his last eight minor league appearances (9 1/3 innings). He made his major league debut Friday, pitching the ninth inning and giving up a double on his first pitch to Astros OF Carlos Beltran. Beltran later scored on a single by C Brian McCann.

RHP Jesse Chavez gave up three runs on four hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings Friday, getting a no-decision in a 7-6 setback to the Astros. Chavez left the game with a 2-1 lead with one out in the seventh inning, but the Astros had two runners on base. Angels LHP Jose Alvarez then surrendered a three-run homer to Astros C Brian McCann, two of the runs charged to Chavez. "Jesse pitched well," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "He was using both sides of the plate, changed speeds well, got us to a great point in the game. Unfortunately the one slider that (Alvarez) threw to McCann didn't come back."