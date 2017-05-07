CF Mike Trout was in the original starting lineup Saturday night but was a late scratch. The American League April Player of the Month sat out Thursday's game against Oakland with tightness in his left hamstring. Saturday's move was considered a precautionary move after the strain reoccurred in pregame warmups. He's listed as day-to-day. Trout is on a career-best 17-game hitting streak, and is hitting .391 with 16 runs scored, 12 extra base hits and 11 RBI during the run. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. has held Trout to one hit in 15 at-bats with eight strikeouts.

2B Danny Espinosa was out of the lineup as he remains in a slump. He doesn't have a hit in his last 25 at-bats and is 2-for-45. He's hitting .150 on the season with a team-high 39 strikeouts. His 13 RBIs is third best on the team.

DH Albert Pujols has a hit in 14 of his last 16 games, hitting .309 during that span. He has 595 career high home runs, and 55 of them have come against the Astros. He is ninth on the all-time list. He is closing in on Hank Aaron for 11th on the all-time doubles list, and Carl Yastrzemski for 11th on the RBI list. His 1,841 career RBIs is the most by a foreign-born player in history.

RHP Andrew Bailey threw his second bullpen session since he went on the disabled list April 12 with right shoulder soreness. He may make one more bullpen session before a rehab assignment. Bailey is one of three Angels who were slated to be the closer this season before injuries hit. The others were Huston Street (lat sprain in spring training) and Cam Bedrosian (groin). Bud Norris has converted five of six save opportunities since becoming the de facto closer.