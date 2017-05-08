CF Mike Trout (tight left hamstring) missed his second straight game and third in his last four Sunday, taking another day off as a precautionary move. "I have to be smart about it." Trout said before Sunday's game. "I figure we take today and yesterday and see how it feels in Oakland (on Monday). I'm going to come to the field tomorrow ready to play and see how it feels. Trout has a career-high 17 game hitting streak and he's hitting .391 during it, with 16 runs scored, 12 extra-base hits and 11 RBI.

RHP Matt Shoemaker struggled again, allowing five hits, walking three and giving up all five Astros runs. He had a recent seven-inning stout outing against Oakland but he regressed Sunday. `"He's having trouble making the pitches he wants at certain times," manager Mike Scioscia said. "We know what he's capable of. I think he'll keep grinding and eventually got to where he was last year."

RF Kole Calhoun doubled in the fifth and has five multiple hit games in his last nine. He's hitting .304 during that run.

RHP Shae Simmons was placed on the 60-day diabled list. Simmons, who was acquired by Seattle in a January trade with the Atlanta Braves, has yet to appear in a game for the Mariners this season. Simmons had Tommy John surgery two years ago. He is 1-2 with a 2.54 ERA in 33 big league appearances.

LHP Adam Wilk had his contract purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sunday, when he started for the Mets and took the defeat after allowing six runs (five earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out two over 3 2/3 innings in a 7-0 loss to the Marlins. Wilk received the call when RHP Matt Harvey, who was scheduled to start Sunday, was suspended by the Mets for three days without pay due to an unspecified violation of team rules. It was the first major league appearance for Wilk since Apr. 15, 2015, when he tossed two innings of relief for the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, and his first start since April 25, 2012, when he threw two innings for the Detroit Tigers. Wilk could head back to Las Vegas as soon as Monday. He is 2-3 with a 5.91 ERA in six starts for Las Vegas.

3B Yunel Escobar doubled his home run total for the season in Sunday's game, hitting a pair of deep home runs off Houston starter Mike Fiers. He's hitting .406 in his last seven games. `"He's a very aggressive hitter, that's the book on him," Fiers said. "He hit my first pitch and I had to remind myself that I have to be focused on every pitch."