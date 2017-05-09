CF Mike Trout missed his third straight game and fourth in five days with a strained left hamstring Monday night against the Oakland A's. "Definitely improved," Trout said before the game. "Just taking it day by day. I feel a lot better, a lot better. It's improving each and every day." Trout had an MRI of his left hamstring that came back "clean and normal," according to Angels general manager Billy Eppler. "Huge, huge," Trout said of the news. "You never want to take an MRI. It's tough. But hearing the news, it relieves me a little bit." Angels manager Mike Scioscia did not rule out Trout returning to the lineup Tuesday against Oakland, but he said that putting him on the 10-day disabled list has also been discussed. "He knows his body," Scioscia said. "If he feels good in a workout there's a possibility he could play that night. In a perfect world obviously you want him to work out and see how he recovers. We'll look at that. The thing about the DL right now being a 10-day DL it's a little more forgiving than having to put a guy down for the 15-day DL."

1B C.J. Cron will be sidelined "a couple days" after being hit in his right wrist by a pitch Sunday in his first appearance in a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake, Angels manager Mike Scioscia said Monday. "Nothing is broken. It's a little bit sore. He's not going to play tonight. Hopefully it will only be a couple of more days until he's out there." Cron went on the disabled list on April 29 with a bruised left foot.

SS Andrelton Simmons was hit by a pitch in the first inning Monday night against the Oakland A's and left the game after the top of the second. According to the Angels, Simmons sustained left hand and right thumb contusions. He initially stayed in the game after being hit by RHP Kendall Graveman. INF Cliff Pennington moved from second to shortstop, and INF Danny Espinosa came off the bench to play second base. "He's a little bit sore but he's day to day," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "We'll see how it sets up tomorrow. Fortunately the X-rays were negative. Looks like it was just a contusion."

LHP Adam Wilk was designated for assignment Monday. The transaction caps a whirlwind 48-hour span for Wilk, who was summoned from Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday and flew all night before landing Sunday morning and being officially recalled by the Mets as an emergency starter in place of suspended RHP Matt Harvey. But Wilk, making his first major league appearance since 2015 and his first major league start since 2012, took the loss after allowing six runs (five earned) over 3 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Miami Marlins 7-0. If he clears waivers, Wilk will likely report to Las Vegas and rejoin the 51s rotation. Wilk is 2-3 with a 5.91 ERA in six starts for Las Vegas.

RHP Ricky Nolasco gave up two runs on five hits over seven innings with a season-high 10 strikeouts and no walks and got a no-decision in a 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Oakland Athletics, who had their third straight walk-off win on Monday night. Nolasco allowed two home runs, raising his season total to 11. He had double-digit strikeouts for the first time since Aug. 28, 2013. "Ricky was great," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said. "Again, tonight we pitched really well. There's probably three pitches we didn't get quite where we wanted and they ended up out of the park."

1B Luis Valbuena hit his first home run as an Angel, a two-run shot in the first inning of a 3-2, 11-inning loss to the Oakland A's on Monday night. 3B Yunel Escobar led off with an infield single, and Valbuena hit a towering blast to straight-away center field over the 400-foot sign with two outs. Valbuena's home run came on a 2-1 pitch from RHP Kendall Graveman. Valbuena, who went 2-for-5, is batting .316 in six games.