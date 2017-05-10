CF Mike Trout (tight left hamstring) sat out his fourth consecutive game Tuesday night in Oakland. Trout took batting practice before the game and gave the hamstring a thumbs-up. He plans to test it in pregame outfield drills Wednesday, and hopes to be in the lineup if there's no pain.

RHP Alex Meyer benefitted from seven runs of support in the first four innings to record his first win of the season in Tuesday's 7-3 victory over the Oakland Athletics. Meyer walked five and allowed four hits, two of which were home runs, in his 5 1/3 innings. But he limited the A's to three runs, allowing his club's early offensive explosion to stand up.

SS Andrelton Simmons (bruised right thumb) went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts Tuesday night in Oakland after having left Monday's loss in the second inning. Simmons was hit by a pitch in the first inning Monday. X-rays on the thumb were negative.

LHP John Lamb was suspended 50 games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for a second positive drug test. Signed as a free agent by the Angels in the offseason, Lamb has yet to pitch for the club at the major league level. He went 2-12 in two seasons for the Cincinnati Reds.

DH Albert Pujols belted his 596th career home run, a solo shot, in the Angels' win at Oakland on Tuesday night. The RBI was Pujols' 1,842nd of his career, moving him within two of 11th place on the all-time list, a spot currently occupied by Boston Red Sox LF Carl Yastrzemski.

RHP Jesse Chavez will make his first start against his former team, the Oakland Athletics, on Wednesday. Chavez went 17-27 in 101 appearances (47 starts) for the A's from 2012-15. He's faced Oakland seven times since then, all in relief, going 2-0 with a 1.13 ERA. He sports a 3.39 ERA in 49 appearances (21 starts) at the site of Wednesday's game, the Oakland Coliseum.

LF Ben Revere hit his first home run of the season in the Angels' 7-3 win at Oakland on Tuesday night. The homer was the seventh of Revere's career in 2,914 at-bats. The rate of one homer every 416 at-bats is the lowest in the majors among all players with 2,000 or more plate appearances.