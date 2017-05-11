C Juan Graterol was gifted a bloop double with one-out in the fifth inning on Wenesday when the ball was misplayed near the right foul line by converging Oakland 1B Yonder Alonso and 2B Chad Pinder, who had the ball effectively dislodged by Alonso. An error by 3B Ryan Healy on a Yunel Escobar grounder put runners at first and second, but A's starter Andrew Triggs pitched out of the jam.

OF Mike Trout, the reigning American League MVP and April AL Player of the Month, had no setbacks during a light pregame workout, including agility drills, for team trainer Adam Nevala on Wednesday. Trout could return Thursday. "He'll come in and go through his pregame and see how he feels," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

2B Danny Espinoza continued to struggle at the plate, going 0-for-3 to extend his hitless streak to 34 at-bats, the longest skid of his career. His batting average dropped to .138. He struck out twice.

RHP Jesse Chavez was effective overall in his first start against his former team on Wednesday, allowing three hits in 5 2/3 innings. He has worked eight games overall against Oakland after appearing in 101 games for the Athletics from 2012 to 2016. He attributed Chad Pinder's game-winning home to a simple mistake of leaving a cutter out there. "I felt really good today and that's probably why I fought myself mechanically," Chavez said.