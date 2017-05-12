CF Mike Trout was sheduled to return to the lineup on Thursday night against the Detroit Tigers after missing five straight games with a left hamstring injury. Trout injured the hamstring last week and later aggravated it. Trout served as the designated hitter for Thursday's game.

2B Danny Espinosa was out of the lineup Thursday as he remains in a massive slump that has seen him go 0-for-34 and 2-for-52. He's hitting .138 with 43 strikeouts in 109 at-bats. "We love his defense," manager Mike Scioscia said. "He's mired in a downturn with a high frustration level. We're better with Danny in the lineup, but there's a time when you have the consider what you need (hitting). There's a lot going on, both mechanical and with his confidence." Espinosa is looking at the upside: "There's a lot of games left," he said.

RHP Alex Meyer earned himself a spot in the rotation with his good start against Oakland this week, taking the place vacated by the injured Tyler Skaggs. "What we saw excites us," manager Mike Scioscia said. "There are things he needs to do better, but he's shown he can be a starting pitcher in a major league rotation. We hope he can use that moment as a springboard."

3B Yunel Escobar is hitting .395 in his last 11 games and had his second career two-home run game on Sunday. He had three hits Thursday and he leads the team in multi-hit games with 13. He's done this coming off an 0-22 slump in April.

RHP Bud Norris came to spring training as a non-roster invitee who has been a starter throughout his career, with 185 in eight seasons, including a 15-8, 3.65 2014 campaign with Baltimore. He had never recorded a save in his major league career. But after injuries KO'd three potential closers -- Houston Street, Andrew Bailey and Cam Bedrosian -- Norris inherited the job. He has six saves in seven tries and also notched a win. He has a .188 opponents average, and may keep the job when the injured finally return.