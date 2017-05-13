CF Mike Trout started Friday's game against the Tigers in center field, the first time he's played in the field since May 5. He initially strained his left hamstring May 3 running down a fly ball in Seattle. He played May 4 against Houston, but then missed the next five games because of the strain. Trout was hot at the plate when he was hurt, and took a career-best 17-game hitting streak into Thursday's game. But the streak ended with an 0 for 4 performance Thursday, before going 1 for 5 with a two-run homer on Friday against Detroit.

RHP Matt Shoemaker gave up three hits over six scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking only one in the Angels' 7-0 victory over the Tigers. Shoemaker has pitched better against the Tigers, his hometown team, than any other team -- he's 3-1 with a 0.83 ERA (3 ER, 32 2/3 innings) in five career starts against them. "Every game's important, but something about playing against your home team is special," Shoemaker said. "Every game is special, you're playing in the big leagues, it's a blessing to be here, I thank God every day to be here, but playing against your hometown team is a little different. "People at home who are diehard Tiger fans saying 'We're rooting for you today.' That's pretty cool." Shoemaker is the only Michigan-born starting pitcher to beat the Tigers in the last 12 years, the last being Derek Lowe in 2005.

RHP Ricky Nolasco will start Saturday against the Tigers. He is coming off his best start of the season, in which he gave up two runs and five hits in a season-best seven innings, striking out a season-high 10 batters and walking none. However, he got a no-decision in what was an Angels loss in extra innings. Nolasco is 2-4 with a 2.09 ERA in nine career starts against Detroit. That includes three starts against the Tigers last season, when he went 0-3 with a 4.70 ERA.

RHP Andrew Bailey will go to New York to see a specialist regarding his right shoulder inflammation. Bailey, a candidate to win the closer's job in spring training, started the season with a perfect inning in three straight appearances before hurting his shoulder. He hasn't pitched in a game since April 9 and recently suffered a setback in his rehab.