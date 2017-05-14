C Marin Maldonado has settled in as the Angels' starting catcher since being acquired from Milwaukee. He is hitting .292 in his last 21 games, with a .348 OBP. He has caught eight of 18 runners attempting to steal.

RF Kole Calhoun went 0-3 in Friday's loss to the Tigers and is stuck in a 3-for-31 slump. He defense is considered so essential that the Angels will likely let him play his way out of it.

3B Yunel Escobar has put a 0-for-22 April slump behind him. He is hitting .357 with 10 RBIs in his last 13 games. He felt some tightness in his hamstring after a single in the sixth inning Saturday against the Tigers and came out of the game the next inning. He's listed as day-to-day.

RHP David Hernandez has turned into a find since the Angels acquired him from Atlanta on April 24. He's held opponents scoreless in nine of ten appearances, and didn't allow a baserunner in his first four games. Hernandez, Jose Alvarez (stranded 12 of 14 runners), Blake Parker (26 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings) and Bud Norris (six saves) have been the backbone of a bullpen that has been totally remade since spring training because of injuries.