CF Mike Trout hit his 11th home run of the season in the first inning against Justin Verlander Sunday in a win over Detroit. He later walked and was by hit by a pitch and stole second each time. He came into the game with one career hit against the Detroit ace, a home run, in 15 at-bats. It's the third straight game Trout his homered, tying his career high, previously done twice. Of his 42 hits this season, 22 have been for extra base hits. His two steals give him 150 in his career. He also has 179 career home runs, making him one of two players to have 150 steals and 175 home runs by their age 26 season. Alex Rodriguez is the other.

2B Danny Espinosa hit a home run Sunday, his first since April 13, and it was just his second RBI since that date as well. He snapped an 0-for-36 slump Saturday night.

1B C.J. Cron came off the disabled list and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts Sunday against the Tigers. He had been out since April 29 due to a bruised left foot. Cron went 5-for-12 with one homer and three RBIs in four rehab games for Triple-A Salt Lake.

RHP Garrett Richard is still sidelined with a nerve problem in his right arm and hasn't thrown a ball since the injury occurred in his first and only start of the season. The injury doesn't cause pain, but a reduction of strength in the bicep. He can start throwing again once the strength of his right arm matches that of his left. "I still think I can pitch this year," he said. "Maybe September, maybe August."

1B Jefry Marte was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday when 1B C.J. Cron came off the disabled list. However, there is a good chance he could be right back with the Angels because 3B Yunel Escobar landed on the DL on Sunday. In 23 games for the Angels this season, Marte is hitting .179/.253/.328 with two homers and nine RBIs.

LF Cameron Maybin walked three times on Sunday against the Tigers and had a steal after each, giving him nine. Maybin had his best career season with Detroit in 2016, hitting .315 with 14 doubles and 15 stolen bases. He has struggled with the Angels, and is hitting just .187, but he's too valuable as a leader and defender for manager Mike Scioscia to consider taking him out of the lineup.

3B Yunel Escobar was placed on the 10-day disabled list after sustaining a Grade 1 strain of his left hamstring while running Saturday night. He will likely be sidelined for two to four weeks.

1B Luis Valbuena made his first start of the season at third base Sunday with Yunel Escobar sidelined with a twinge in his hamstring. Valbuena has played first this season since being activated from the disabled list, but he's played third more than any position in his major league career and will likely take regular turns there now with Yunel Escobar on the DL with a hamstring strain. Manager Mike Scioscia said he's considering using Valbuena occasionally at second base to add some pop to the lineup. "On a limited basis, it's certainly something we would consider," Scioscia told the L.A. Times.