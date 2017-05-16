CF Mike Trout homered Monday against the White Sox and now has hit a home run in four consecutive games. He's the first Angel to do so since Mark Trumbo did it in 2012. "It's unbelievable," said Angels RHP Jesse Chavez, who went seven-plus innings to earn the victory thanks in part to Trout's home run, which snapped a 3-3 tie. "I mess with the guys all the time, 'You guys have been spoiled.' I'm relishing every moment of it. Watching him go in every day, do his work and just the way he prepares and goes about his business. Bar none, hands down, the best I've seen."

RHP JC Ramirez will start Tuesday against the White Sox. Ramirez went seven innings in his last start, but gave up five runs, all five coming in the first two innings before he settled in. He has faced the White Sox only twice in his career, both as a reliever, going 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA.

INF/OF Jefry Marte was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on Monday to take the roster spot of injured 3B Yunel Escobar. Marte technically was sent down to Salt Lake on Sunday to make room on the roster for 1B C.J. Cron, but never actually left Anaheim. He could get some starts at third base, in addition to first base and left field.

RHP Jesse Chavez gave up three runs on five hits and one walk in seven-plus innings to earn the victory in the Angels' 5-3 win over the White Sox on Monday. Chavez retired the first nine batters of the game before the White Sox got a single by Leury Garcia and a two-run homer by Jose Abreu in the fourth. Tyler Saladino had an RBI triple in the fifth, but Chavez gave up nothing more. He started the eighth inning but was removed after walking the leadoff batter.

3B Yunel Escobar was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday because of a strained left hamstring. He is expected to miss two-to-four weeks. After a slow start this season, Escobar was just beginning to heat up at the plate. Over his past 13 games, he hit .357 (20 for 56) with three homers and 10 RBIs.