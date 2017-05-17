RHP JC Ramirez gave up two runs on five hits in seven innings Tuesday against the White Sox, but wound up with a no-decision in the Angels' 7-6 win. For the first time in his seven starts, he didn't walk a batter. He also threw a scoreless first inning, an inning in which he had struggled to a 12.00 ERA. He kept his pitch count down, needing just 85 pitches to get through the seven innings. "I used my fastball more," Ramirez said. "I'm pitching to contact now. It's nice to have strikeouts, but it's better when you go deep in the games."

RHP Matt Shoemaker will start against the White Sox on Wednesday. He is coming off one of his best starts of the season when he shut out the Tigers on three hits over six innings. Shoemaker threw his first career complete-game and shutout against the White Sox last season on July 16, striking out 13 and walking none. However, it is the only victory in his career against the White Sox. In four starts, he is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA.

RF Kole Calhoun was moved in the batting order from leadoff to the No. 5 spot because the White Sox had a left-hander in Derek Holland on the mound. The left-handed hitting Calhoun went 0 for 3 against Holland and also popped out against LHP Dan Jennings Tuesday. He's now hitting .103 (4 for 39) against lefties this season. Calhoun likely will be back in the leadoff spot when the Angels face a right-hander (Miguel Gonzalez) on Wednesday.

LF Cameron Maybin is 9 for 9 in stolen base attempts this season, tied for third in the American League and best on the club (CF Mike Trout is second with eight). Maybin is on a pace for 35, a total he's surpassed once in his career -- he had 40 for the Padres in 2011. Maybin, though, has done it this year despite not getting on base much. He's hitting just .207 with an on-base percentage of .324, and that includes his five-hit game Tuesday against the White Sox, batting in the leadoff spot. "I don't know if it's the leadoff spot," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said of Maybin's big night. "Hitting in front of Mike Trout's not a bad spot to hit. But Cam was comfortable all night. That's the way the guy can hit."