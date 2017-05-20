CF Mike Trout had what for him is an "off-night" Friday, when he went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and a walk in the Angels' 3-0 loss to the Mets. Trout singled in the first, struck out in the fourth, drew an "intentional walk" in the sixth -- when he fell behind 0-2 and worked the count full before Mets RHP Jacob deGrom issued the free pass after RF Kole Calhoun advanced to second base on a wild pitch -- and singled again in the eighth. He went without a homer for just the second time in his last seven games, a stretch in which he has hit five homers. It was the first regular-season game at Citi Field for Trout, though he did start for the American League in the 2013 All-Star Game at Citi Field. Trout is batting .348 with 13 homers, 30 RBIs and eight stolen bases in 38 games this season.

RHP Alex Meyer will look to follow up the best start of his career on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Meyer won his second straight start last Sunday, when he allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6 1/3 innings as the Angels beat the Detroit Tigers, 4-1. The outing was the first time in 10 big league starts Meyer has pitched beyond the sixth inning, while the seven strikeouts tied a career high, set twice previously. Meyer has never faced the Mets.

1B/DH Albert Pujols (hamstring) did not play Friday, when the Angels fell to the Mets. 3-0. Pujols said before the game that he felt his hamstring tighten while running the bases in the Angels' 12-8 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. He underwent an MRI exam on Friday that revealed no damage, but manager Mike Scioscia said Pujols was not an option to pinch-hit in the later innings Friday night. Scioscia had to use OF Ben Revere as a pinch-hitter with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh and IF Jefry Marte as a pinch-hitter with two out and nobody on in the ninth. Pujols is batting .247 with five homers and 32 RBIs in 40 games this season.

RHP Huston Street (strained lat, shoulder) pitched in an extended spring training league game on Friday. Street is on pace to begin a rehab assignment shortly. He has been out all season with a lat injury he suffered during a Cactus League game on March 3 as well as a shoulder injury he suffered upon resuming a throwing program in late March. Street is on the 60-day disabled list and eligible to return to the Angels on June 1. He went 2-3 with a career-low nine saves and a career-high 6.45 ERA last season.