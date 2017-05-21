RHP Doug Fister officially signed with the Angels on Saturday. Fister, who reportedly agreed to terms with the Angels on Thursday, was optioned to Single-A Inland Empire, though he will first head to the Angels' spring training facility in Arizona to get some work in during extended spring training league games. It is expected that Fister will join the Angels' injury-plagued rotation once he is fully stretched out. RHP Ricky Nolasco and RHP Matt Shoemaker are the only members of the Opening Day rotation who have taken every turn for the Angels, who have already used eight starting pitchers. Fister remained on the free agent market all winter despite going 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA in 32 starts last season for the Houston Astros. It was the sixth time in the last seven seasons Fister has made at least 25 starts. Fister is 77-76 with a 3.60 ERA in 212 major league games (199 starts) dating back to 2009.

1B/DH Albert Pujols (hamstring) missed his second straight game Saturday, when the Angels fell to the Mets, 7-5. Pujols, who felt his hamstring tighten while running the bases in the Angels' 12-8 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night, took batting practice Saturday but was not available off the bench. Without Pujols, manager Mike Scioscia was forced to use OF Ben Revere and C Martin Maldonado as pinch hitters when they were the potential go-ahead run in the sixth and slumping SS Danny Espinosa with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth. While Revere hit into a run-scoring fielder's choice in the sixth, Espinosa struck out to end the game as his average fell to .147. Scioscia said he didn't know if Pujols would be available for Sunday's series finale. Pujols is hitting .247 with five homers and 32 RBIs in 40 games this season.

RHP Jesse Chavez will look to win his second straight start Sunday afternoon when he takes the mound for the Angels in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Chavez earned the victory last Monday when he allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over seven innings as the Angels beat the Chicago White Sox, 5-3. It was the sixth time in eight starts this season in which Chavez has allowed three runs or fewer. Chavez is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA in five career relief appearances against the Mets.

RHP Andrew Bailey (right shoulder inflammation) was transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday. The transaction, which made room for RHP Doug Fister on the 40-man roster, means Bailey, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 12, retroactive to April 10, cannot return to the Angels until at least June 9. However, a recent setback with his shoulder all but ensured he would not be back before mid-June at the earliest anyway. Bailey is 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in three games this season.