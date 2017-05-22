CF Mike Trout continued to look like the best player on the planet Sunday afternoon, when he went 2-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base in the Angels' 12-5 win over the Mets. Trout was intentionally walked to load the bases with none out in the first, when the Angels scored five runs. He crushed a two-run homer to centerfield in the second and missed another two-run homer by a foot in the third, when he settled for an RBI double off the top of the centerfield wall. Trout walked again and stole second base in the sixth before striking out looking in the seventh. He reached base nine times in 13 plate appearances in the three-game series against the Mets. Trout, the reigning American League MVP, is batting .350 with 14 homers, 34 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 40 games this season.

RHP J.C. Ramirez will look to continue his solid work as a starting pitcher on Monday night when he takes the mound for the Angels in the opener of a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field. Ramirez got ano-decision in his most recent start last Tuesday when he allowed two runs on five hits and no walks while striking out two over seven innings as the Angels beat the Chicago White Sox, 7-6, in 11 innings. It was the sixth straight start in which Ramirez has pitched into the sixth inning and the second start in which he lasted seven innings. He is 1-3 with a 3.80 ERA in seven starts overall since moving into the rotation in place of injured RHP Garrett Richards. Ramirez is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two relief appearances against the Rays.

RHP Cam Bedrosian (strained right groin) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday. It will be the time Bedrosian pitches off a mound since he was placed on the 10-day disabled list Apr. 22. Bedrosian is likely at least a couple weeks away from returning to the Angels' bullpen. He is 1-0 with three saves and a 0.00 ERA in six games this season.

1B/DH Albert Pujols (hamstring) missed his third straight game Sunday, when the Angels beat the Mets 12-5. Manager Mike Scioscia said after the game that Pujols felt better during a pre-game workout but that he wasn't sure if he'd play Monday night, when the Angels begin a four-game series against the Rays. Pujols was injured while running the bases against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night. He is batting .247 with five homers and 32 RBIs in 40 games this season.