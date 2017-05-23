INF Nolan Fontana was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake when veteran INF C.J. Cron was optioned to Salt Lake. Fontana, who spent the first five seasons of his career in the Astros' system, was hitting .265 with five home runs and 25 RBIs in 38 games for Salt Lake.

RHP JC Ramirez pitched well Monday, going 6 2/3 innings and holding the Rays to two runs on six hits to pick up his fourth win of the season. Ramirez helped himself by walking only one batter on a night in which the Rays walked eight.

1B C.J. Cron was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake as the team recalled INF Nolan Fontana. Cron hit .232/.281/.305 over 24 games this season.

1B Jefry Marte, now hitting just .179, scored the winning run, getting a leadoff walk in the seventh and scoring without a base hit, thanks to two more walks and a wild pitch. Marte has only eight walks compared to 24 strikeouts this season.

DH Albert Pujols was back in the lineup after missing three straight games with a sore hamstring. He batted third but went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout. Pujols remains second on the team in RBIs with 32, behind only Mike Trout.

OF Cameron Maybin scored the Angels' first two runs, getting a leadoff single to open the game, then adding a solo home run off a catwalk to tie the game in the fifth. Maybin had two of Los Angeles' five hits as they pulled out a 3-2 win over the Rays.