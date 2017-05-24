CF Mike Trout tied the Yankees' Aaron Judge for the American League lead with his 15th home run. He now has eight home runs in his last 14 games. Trout also has 183 long balls for his career, passing Troy Glaus for fourth in franchise history.

RHP Matt Shoemaker pitched 6 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball, holding the Rays to three hits in a 4-0 win Tuesday. The Angels have two of their three shutouts this season in games he has started. He lost his release point late in the game but otherwise had a stellar outing.

RHP Yusmeiro Petit came in with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh and got two huge strikeouts, adding a third in the eighth in a key hold. He lowered his ERA to 2.45 on the season and helped secure a win Tuesday night at Tampa Bay.

LF Cameron Maybin hit a home run for the second night in a row, and he led off a game with a homer for the third in his career. Maybin has sparked the Angels in the first inning two nights in a row, though the home run was his only hit Tuesday, when he finished 1-for-5.