RHP Daniel Wright was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City after Wednesday's game and will start Thursday's series finale against the Rays. Wright had one start earlier this season and is filling in for Alex Meyer, who went on the disabled list with back spasms.

RHP Brooks Pounders, called up before the game and sent down after the contest to return to Triple-A Salt Lake City, pitched a scoreless eighth inning Wednesday. He struck out two and walked two, lowering his ERA to 7.72 on the season.

RHP Alex Meyer, who was scheduled to start Thursday's game against the Rays, went on the disabled list Wednesday with back spasms. He's 2-2 with a 5.79 ERA in five starts but is considered one of the Angels' top pitching prospects.

DH Albert Pujols hit a two-run homer in the first inning, his sixth this season and 597th of his major league career, 12 behind Sammy Sosa for eighth all-time. Pujols brought in the Angels' only runs of the night with his home run.

RHP Ricky Nolasco continued to struggle with home runs, giving up three to account for four of the Rays' five runs Wednesday. He's now allowed 16 this season, second-most in the American League. Nolasco matched his season high for runs allowed in taking the loss Wednesday.