in 3 months
Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
May 27, 2017 / 3:16 AM / in 3 months

Los Angeles Angels - PlayerWatch

2 Min Read

RHP Daniel Wright was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Thursday to make the start at Tampa Bay. He took his first loss of the season after giving up four runs (two earned) in 4 1/3 innings. Wright's major league ERA dropped from 5.64 to 5.19. In four starts for Salt Lake, Wright was 2-1 with a 9.35 ERA.

OF Mike Trout went 1-for-4 with a double. He was thrown out at the plate in the first inning on the Angels' best scoring opportunity of the game. Trout is hitting .344 this season.

SS Andrelton Simmons went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to seven games. He has a slash line of .409/.438/.614 in his past 11 games and went 7-for-14 during the four-game series against the Rays.

OF Cameron Maybin went 1-for-3 from the leadoff spot and is batting .429 in the nine games he's batted leadoff this season. He left Thursday's game with right knee soreness. "Get in, get some ice, get some treatment," Maybin said. "Make sure it's feeling better for the next series."

3B Yunel Escobar has started a running program and will begin to run the bases soon, according to manager Mike Scioscia. Escobar is dealing with a sore hamstring and has not played since May 13.

