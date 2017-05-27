RHP JC Ramirez (4-3, 3.81) will start on Saturday against Miami. His only previous appearance against the Marlins came in 2013, when he pitched two scoreless innings in relief. Ramirez was with the Phillies at the time. This will be Ramirez's 12th appearance and ninth start of the season.

1B Albert Pujols, who is three homers shy of 600 for his career, went 2-for-4 with a single and a double against the Marlins on Friday.

OF Cameron Maybin didn't start after leaving Thursday's game due to a sore right knee. Maybin is hitting .240 with a .725 OPS. However, he is getting on base frequently (.362 percentage) and has 10 steals in 11 attempts.

RHP Jesse Chavez (4-6) only lasted 3 2/3 on Friday in his start against the Marlins. Chavez was hit hard, allowing eight hits and five runs, driving his ERA up from 4.61 to 5.09. Chavez also took a shot off his right leg on a comebacker from Marlins pitcher Dan Straily. Chavez stayed in the game.