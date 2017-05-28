RHP JC Ramirez (5-3) beat the Marlins on Saturday. He allowed seven hits, one walk and one run (none earned). He has completed seven innings in four of his starts this year, the most of any Angels pitcher. He has also won two straight starts.

RHP Matt Shoemaker, who will pitch the series finale on Sunday, has won three consecutive starts. Shoemaker (4-2) has beaten the Detroit Tigers, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays. In those three starts, Shoemaker, 30, has allowed a combined total of three earned runs in 18 2/3 innings. He has pitched at least six innings in each of those appearances. A former standout at Eastern Michigan University, Shoemaker has seen his ERA drop from 5.21 to 3.97 during this hot streak.

1B Albert Pujols, who is three homers shy of 600 for his career, went 1-for-5 with a single on Saturday. He did not score a run or get an RBI as he continues on his milestone chase.

LF Cameron Maybin, who missed Thursday's game because of knee soreness, looked good as new in Saturday's game. He went 2-for-4 with a triple, two steals and three runs scored.