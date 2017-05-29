CF Mike Trout, a two-time American League MVP who leads the majors with 16 homers, sprained his left thumb in the fifth inning while stealing second base during Sunday's loss. He left the game in the middle of the sixth inning, although X-rays showed no fracture. "It was a scary thing," Trout said. "There's no fracture -- that's a relief. I jammed (my thumb) on the bag. It was sore. It was aching. I will ice it and see how it feels tomorrow." Trout said he has never had this type of injury before. "I'm bummed out," he said. "Hopefully it's just a bad jam."

RHP Matt Shoemaker (4-3) had his three-game win streak snapped, allowing seven hits, no walks and four runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Marlins on Sunday. Shoemaker was leading 2-1 before allowing a three-run fifth inning.

1B Albert Pujols, who is three homers short of 600 for his career, rested his sore hamstring on Sunday. If he reaches 600 homers, he will be the ninth major-leaguer to attain that milestone. And if he does get there, he will join Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds as the only players to reach 600 doubles and 600 homers.

RHP Ricky Nolasco (2-4) will start for the Angels when they return home on Monday to face the Atlanta Braves. The Angels need to get Nolasco going because he has the fewest wins of the four healthy mainstays of their rotation. Nolasco has a 4.37 ERA in 10 starts, and his ERA is identical at home and on the road. Nolasco, 34, is on the last year of his contract and has not won more than eight games in a season since 2013, when he went 13-11 with a 3.70 ERA. Nolasco will have made $49 million at the end of this four-year contract, but he won't get anything close to that unless he makes a remarkable turnaround in the final four months.